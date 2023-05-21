NoDon’t annoy the bear. They say so in America: “don’t poke the bear”. Basically, “do not wake the sleeping dog”, as they say in our area. An adage applied to sport, often. Perfectly exemplified by Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in Fara-2 of the Conference Playoff Finals against Boston last night. The Celtics paid dearly for the lesson, losing at home, finishing down 0-2 in the series.