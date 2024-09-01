Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 12:59

The demand for financing in Brazil resumed growth in July compared to June of this year. During the period, the Neurotech Credit Demand Index (INDC) increased by 7%, driven by a 77% increase in the services segment. However, the INDC fell by 11% in the seventh month of 2024 compared to July 2023.

In the annual comparison, the services sector also stood out positively, with an expansion of 106%. On the other hand, the search for credit in retail fell by 23% and in the financial sector it fell by 22%.

The drop in demand for retail financing is the consolidation of Brazilians’ fears about consumption, given an economy still recovering, says Natália Heimann, leader of the Data & Analytics for Credit business unit at Neurotech and responsible for the INDC.

“Once again, the decline in the general scenario was driven by retail, which is the segment analyzed that has the most influence, both positively and negatively, and the only one with a decline in all months of the year so far,” says Heimann.

In the retail segment, the executive highlights the 13% drop in demand for credit in the supermarket category in July this year compared to the same month in 2023. According to Neurotech, this is the first negative variation in 2024. There were also declines in Department Stores (-46%), Clothing (-42%), Electronics (-28%) and Others (-15%).

Retail also fell in July compared to June: 2%. On this basis of comparison, only the Department Store segment saw an increase in demand for financing, of 20%. The supermarket category fell 18% and Clothing fell 16%. Electronics (-3%) and Others (-1%).