Wednesday, November 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Netherlands vs. Qatar: LIVE, World Cup Qatar 2022, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Netherlands

Netherlands.

Netherlands.

Group A match of the World Cup.

Only a sports catastrophe, of those that occur very sporadically and remain in history, will prevent Netherlands be assured on Tuesday, in his duel with Qatar, his place in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

And it is that those directed by the veteran louis van gaal they have everything going for them. They reach the last date of Group A as leaders together with Ecuador, they face the worst team so far in the World Cup, the host Qatar, and even losing that game -sounds like a chimera- they will qualify if the tricolor beats Senegal.

(World Cup in Qatar: the beautiful model who makes a ‘cow’ for the trip, video)
(Piqué is history: Shakira, bomb photos on a beach in Spain, video)

Lineups

Netherlands

Qatar

follow the game here

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Netherlands #Qatar #LIVE #World #Cup #Qatar #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Interim fan | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.