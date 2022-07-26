“breaking bad”, named as the best series in history, is available at Netflix to the delight of all his followers. If there is an elite in the catalog, the fiction created by Vince Gilligan leads this without question.

With a total of 62 episodes, we met Walter White, a chemistry teacher who suffers from lung cancer and climbs into the world of drugs to ensure his family’s future. A story acclaimed by critics and fans, but which will still leave the platform’s catalog.

The exclusive, provided by The Wrap, surprised all the fans, who soon showed their discontent on social networks. More than one wonders how much time is left for the series to be permanently removed from the streaming service.

Fortunately, the show will be removed from the platform on February 10, 2025, which marks the end of the streaming license and Sony Television. Enough time for fans to revisit it as many times as they want and for several subscribers to see it for the first time.

At the moment, it has not been reported what will happen to the film “El camino” and the spin-off “Better call Saul”, which is now in the middle of its sixth season. A reasonable concern, given that the three titles are part of the same fictional universe.