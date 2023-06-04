Netanyahu describes the killing of 3 Israeli soldiers by an Egyptian security guard as a “tragic terrorist attack”

And the preliminary results indicated, on Sunday, that “the Egyptian soldier He had planned this operation in advance,” she confirms Israeli political sources That this process will not have any impact on the relations between the two countries.

Egyptian statement

The military spokesman for the Egyptian army announced that an Egyptian security personnel was killed during a pursuit Drug smugglers, on the border with Israel.

And he explained in an official statement, “At dawn on Saturday, one of the security forces in charge of securing international border line, by chasing drug smuggling elements.

He continued: “During the pursuit, the security personnel breached the insurance barrier and exchanged fire, which led to the death of 3 Israeli security personnel and the wounding of 2 others, in addition to the death of the Egyptian security personnel during the exchange of fire.”

He continued, “All search, inspection and insurance measures are being taken for the area, as well as taking legal measures regarding the incident.”

Recall that the boundary between Egypt and Israel It has been the scene of frequent smuggling attempts, which has led to live gunfire clashes in recent years between smugglers and Israeli soldiers stationed along the border.