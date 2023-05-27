Neopets is serving up a steaming slice of nostalgia courtesy of a new gaming-flavoured cookbook.

The recipe book – called Neopets: Official Cookbook, unsurprisingly enough – features “over 40 delicious Neopian-inspired dishes, including gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, and vegetarian recipes” that will bring the “mouth-watering, Faerieland-flavored fare to reality”.

“Neopets, the virtual pet community that left its mark on the Internet zeitgeist of the early 2000s, is giving fans a taste of nostalgia like never before with the Neopets: Official Cookbook!” the press release exclaims.

“This delightful cookbook features easy-to-follow steps and eye-catching photography to give fans a taste of Neopia with dishes inspired by the revered website like Checkerboard Pizza and Iced Fish Cake!”

Neopets: Official Cookbook is set to launch on June 13th, 2023. You’ll also secure “an exclusive code redeemable for an all new Avatar to use on the Neoboards”.

“Salacious – and sometimes quirky – foods have always been such a seminal part of the Neopets experience,” said Michaela Thompson, Chief Brand Officer, Neopets. “This beautifully crafted cookbook is an incredible new way for fans to immerse themselves in the tastes of the Neopian world while expressing their unique creativity, which is what Neopets is all about!”

According to Jumpstart Games, which took over development duties of the 24-year-old virtual pet website back in 2014, the cookbook is the start of the site’s 25th anniversary celebrations, “with a slate of new narrative graphic novels” also on the way .

Of course, this isn’t the first video game to roll out an accompanying cookbook; Mostly recently we told you about recipes inspired by Minecraft and Five Nights At Freddy’s, but Halo, Destiny 2, and Final Fantasy 14 have also spawned food-related spin-offs.

For more game-flavoured food talk, sit down with Bertie to find out more about Pixelated Provisionsa blog where you can find hundreds of video game-inspired recipes from all kinds of games.

ICYMI, last year Neopets suffered a serious data breach, resulting in personal information such as email addresses and passwords from over 69m accounts being leaked.