And the series “Nadra Currency”, produced by producer Gamal El-Adl, directed by Mando El-Adl, and written by Medhat El-Adl.

The series represents a quantum leap for Nelly Karim, after she used to present social or comedy series in the past seasons to the public.

The Egyptian actress spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the scenes of the series that she presents to the audience in the current month of Ramadan, and the difficulties she faced in it because of the Upper Egypt dialect, as well as describing her scenes in the governorates of Upper Egypt in Sohag and Luxor and her opinion on the competition in Ramadan with her fellow stars.

She said that the scenes of the work in the Nadra series were very distinguished, describing the able artist Kamal Abu Rayya, who shares with her for the first time in a work of art, that he is a great professor and presented many important historical series in his artistic career in Egyptian drama, such as the series Qasim Amin, Umm Kulthum and others.

She added that the work included wonderful young talents, such as Maryam Al-Khasht, Nada Musa, Reem Raouf and others, in addition to great artists such as Farida Saif Al-Nasr and Muhammad Lotfi, all of whom added a lot to the series.

She described the atmosphere with them as more than wonderful, as she did not feel strange during filming daily, but rather felt that she was in the midst of her second family throughout the filming period, and that she cooperated in it after almost 6 years with the writer Medhat Al-Adl after they presented the series “For the Highest Price”.

photography atmosphere

And about the scenes that she filmed from the Nadra series, in the governorates of Upper Egypt, in Sohag and Luxor, she said: “It was very enjoyable days that I cannot forget from my memory.

She pointed out that it is distinctive that the production can implement the imagination of the director and author of the artwork, as this was achieved in the Nadra Coin series.

Saidi uniforms for the first time

As for her wearing the Saidi dress in the series “The Robes, Head Cover, and Rosary,” she said: “I felt that the Saidi dress had great dignity and respect, as well as the spirit of luxury, spirit, and Egyptian taste in a great way.

Ramadan drama

With regard to presenting more than one TV series in the drama of the month of Ramadan this year in the Saidi dialect, along with “Nadra Currency”, Nelly said: “I have never worried about presenting more than one dramatic work presented in the Saidi dialect during the Ramadan season, especially since each series in them discusses a specific issue. different from the other.”

And she explained: “For example, the Nadra Currency series deals with issues of the wife’s inheritance after the death of her husband and her struggles with his family to obtain the inheritance.

And Nelly Karim stressed that she could present a TV series of a Saidian character in the coming seasons, because she loved her experience in the series “Nadra Currency” in terms of atmosphere, spirit and dialect, especially after the series achieved good success in Ramadan this year.

Difficulty dialect

And about her mastery of the Saidi dialect in the series and how difficult it was for her, the Egyptian actress said that she felt very difficult at first to master the Saidi dialect, but after a short period of filming and with the help of a dialect corrector, this helped us very much in mastering the dialect, and I think that appeared to the audience in the series .

Nelly also confirmed that she considers the series “A rare coin” a great addition to her career in TV drama, but at the same time she never forgets important stations in her career in the past years, such as the series “That”, “B 100 Wesh”, and “Nisa Prison”. The viewer enjoyed this. The soap operas are still stuck in his memory and conscience until now.

viewers memory

Regarding the fact that the Saidi series, in particular, lives in the memory and conscience of viewers for many years compared to any other artistic work, Nelly Karim stated: “The Saidi drama in particular lives a lot in the viewer’s memory compared to any other type of TV series.”

And about her competition with her fellow stars in the Ramadan race this year, the Egyptian actress stressed that every director, actor, star and star is making every effort and energy to present a dramatic and artistic work aimed at making the audience happy in the biggest drama season every year.

And she emphasized that competition is never a defect, but the most important thing for her is to compete with herself artistically in the previously presented dramatic works of art to provide the best and always the best for her audience.

Criticize the stars

And about the criticism of some of her fellow stars in the past period after the launch of the promo of their series during the Ramadan season this year, she said: “I felt that what happened to them was a great injustice, especially since this criticism was directed at them even before their series were shown on the screen.”

She emphasized that she never liked this type of press, especially since her fellow stars are making every effort to present real dramas.