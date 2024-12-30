Androgenic alopecia, known as male pattern baldness, is more than just a cosmetic change; It is a phenomenon that deeply affects the self-esteem and personal perception of millions of men around the world. This type of hair loss, marked by a progressive receding of the hairline and thinning at the crown, does not understand borders or cultures, but it does understand alarming statistics: it affects 30% of Asian men before the age of 30, 50% of white men at age 50 and an overwhelming 80% before age 70. At its core, this condition It is driven by the action of the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT)which reduces hair follicles until they become inactive. Well, this type of baldness could be close to coming to an end thanks to an innovative gel that has presented encouraging results in animals and could soon be available to humans.

A new study led by Muhammad Awais Anjum and a multidisciplinary team of researchers from institutions such as the University of Sheffield and COMSATS University Islamabad has taken an encouraging step in the treatment of androgenic alopecia. This type of alopecia, which affects a significant percentage of men and women around the world, could find a less invasive solution with fewer side effects thanks to a gel based on 2-deoxy-D-ribose (2dDR)a molecule that has proven to be highly effective in promoting hair regeneration.

The gel, developed from sodium alginate and propylene glycol, showed results comparable to minoxidilthe most widely used FDA-approved drug to treat alopecia, achieving between 80% and 90% effectiveness. According to researchers, this gel stimulates hair growth by improving the vascularization of hair follicles, a process that favors the transition to anagen, the active phase of hair growth. “This gel represents a significant advance in the search for effective treatments for alopecia, especially in patients who have experienced side effects with traditional medications,” highlight Anjum and his collaborators.

The highlight of the study is the absence of significant adverse effects in tests carried out in animal models. While treatments such as minoxidil and finasteride can cause dermatological side effectscardiovascular or even affect libido, the 2dDR gel was shown to be safe throughout the experiment. In addition, the data revealed an increase in the density of hair follicles, hair thickness and hair length, results that support its potential as an innovative therapeutic alternative. The researchers emphasize that this gel could not only be useful for treating androgenic alopecia, but also for other forms of hair loss, such as that caused by chemotherapy treatments.

The impact of this gel goes beyond its clinical effectiveness, opening the door to new paradigms in the treatment of alopecia. With additional research, this solution could revolutionize the market, offering patients a safe and effective alternative to recover their hair and, with it, their confidence and emotional well-being.

One of the most interesting aspects of the study was the analysis of the hair cycle. 2dDR gel was shown to prolong the anagen phase, essential for healthy hair growthand to reduce premature entry into the telogen phase, which is associated with hair loss. Furthermore, the angiogenesis observed in hair follicles treated with 2dDR was higher than that in untreated groups, indicating a crucial role in hair regeneration. “Increasing blood supply to the follicles not only promotes their health, but also improves hair pigmentation by stimulating melanin production”the researchers point out.

Another notable finding of the study was the ability of the 2dDR gel to release its active compound in a sustained manner over a period of up to seven days. This could reduce the frequency of necessary applications, a key factor in improving patient adherence to treatment. “The design of this gel not only guarantees the effectiveness of the treatment, but also simplifies its use, offering a more comfortable experience for the user,” explain the authors.

In addition to its application in androgenic alopecia, researchers suggest that this gel could have great potential to treat other forms of hair losssuch as that induced by chemotherapy. In this sense, the study highlights that 2dDR could counteract the side effects of oncological treatments by stimulating hair growth through angiogenic mechanisms. “This innovation could represent a crucial advance in the quality of life of cancer patients who experience hair loss, a factor that profoundly affects their self-esteem and emotional well-being,” highlights the research team.

Side effects of minoxidil and finasteride

With all this, it is worth noting that the unique medicines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat androgenic alopecia (AGA) are minoxidil and inasteride. As always, we must use them responsibly, however, they give us a certain security, because if the medicines have been marketed it is because The benefit outweighs the risk.

Although they rarely occur serious consequences derived from the use of these treatments, the truth is that there are several side effects to take into account. As adverse reactions to minoxidil, we have those related to the skin, such as itching, dryness or dermatitis.

Although these are not usually serious, they are quite annoying for patients with sensitive skin. In more specific cases, it can cause headache or dizziness. Even in women, it can cause what is known as hypertrichosis, which is the appearance of facial hair. However, all effects mentioned above usually disappear if treatment is suspended.

On the other hand, finasteride suppresses the action and production of certain male hormonesso certain effects are noticeable in the area of ​​sexuality. In the same way, there is always some risk of allergic reactionwhich presents acutely and sometimes severely. Nevertheless, Finasteride may have some positive effects on the prostate.

More specifically, it can cause problems such as the inability to have or maintain erections, decreased sexual desire, ejaculation problems, testicular pain or depression. Other signs include breast changes, itching, hives, rash, swelling of the lips and face, and difficulty breathing or swallowing. If any of them reaches significant severity, it is advisable to go to the doctor.

To take into account

Of course, it is normal for certain people distrust of these treatments. Therefore, it should be noted that there is a vitamin that makes hair grow quickly. It’s about vitamin B7 either biotin, which helps the growth of hair and nails and contributes to the formation of amino acids that make up the keratin protein, essential for hair generation.

As if that were not enough, it also favors cell growth, stimulates blood circulation and facilitates the absorption of nutrientspromoting the health and resistance of nails, skin and hair. When applied topically, nourishes hair follicles, improving the strength, elasticity and durability of new hair.