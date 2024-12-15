There are two weeks left until the Christmas Lottery draw and the queues at the administrations are growing everywhere. Friends, co-workers, family and neighbors exchange tenths in the hope that this year, yes, luck will fall at home.

Therefore, choosing the right tenth becomes a ritual for many players, who pay special attention to the ending, looking for their favorite number, a special date or a number to which they place their hope. Although mathematics does not lie and All numbers in the pot have the same probability of winning With the jackpot, it is true that there are endings more likely to win the prize than others.

The luckiest number is 5: Gordo has fallen a total of 32 times in this ending. Behind them are number 4 and number 6, who have been winners a total of 26 times each.

The unluckiest number in the Christmas Lottery

At the opposite pole, the least fortunate ending, which seems like a case of ‘The X-Files’ due to the few occasions in which the players of this traditional Christmas draw have been able to enjoy it, is the number 1. This figure has only appeared eight times out of the 213 draws in history, its frequency of appearance is 38%, the last time it came out was in 2007, and it has chained 14 draws without coming out.





He 2, which has appeared 13 times, and 9, which has appeared 16 times, in the Christmas Lottery are the other two least fortunate endings in history. There are also a series of numbers that are the least purchased. These are those that begin or end in zero, as well as those that have repeated figures. Within this group, there is the ending 13, since it is considered by many to be the unlucky number.