More than a year after the conflict between the powers of the state and the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, the balance is highly negative for everyone and it is not clear that the multitude of problems will be resolved in the courts, where only the responsibilities of individual officials are resolved. The collateral damage of the confrontation is enormous and puts at risk the viability of the Institution as a useful center for Sinaloa society.

Those of us who have criticized the authoritarian and abusive regime that was established in the Rosalina House For almost two decades, with the complicity of the entire political class, we cannot be nihilistic and rejoice in seeing how the group that controls it collapses. It is increasingly evident that his presence in the command of the UAS inflicts immeasurable damage on the youth and heritage of the University.

She is right prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez that trials against officials for crimes committed in the exercise of their responsibility cannot be negotiated politically, but that does not mean that controversies do not require robust negotiation, which is still absent. There have only been brief informal and one-on-one meetings between the Governor Rocha, tell and Madueña.

Despite his long political career, tell He is a terrible leader for his group within the UAS, since he led them to a dead end for the sake of his ambitions for economic and political power. From the beginning he hindered the possibility of Jesus Madueña will agree on a transition towards a transparent and democratic regime within. Far from it, he put him on the scaffold and at the rate we are going, officials accused of mismanagement will accumulate. Furthermore, the persecution of teachers in the workplace intensifies, journalists and critics are attacked, payrolls grow abusively, and school communities wear themselves out in political mobilizations, neglecting academics.

Robespierre Lizárraga What could have been another piece to redirect the management of the conflict was also ruined by an insane tit-for-tat strategy, and he runs the risk of going to prison for usurpation of functions by not being accredited to serve and sign as if he were rector. He shows it in his face. At the rate they are going, they will have nowhere to turn to appoint a substitute rector. But the most obvious thing is that the Passist armies are exhausted with so many days of defending their preserves of power. The majority of activists walk with their tongues out and tighten their bodies for what awaits them with the electoral campaigns that they begin. Meanwhile, schools operate on autopilot.

Despite the merit of his effort to rescue the UAS of illegality, Dr. Rocha has been erratic thinking that prosecuting the abuses is enough to help the Institution. He should not observe with arrogance from the Third Floor how the institution collapses. UAS. It faces the problem without an alternative project for higher education, with clumsy political operators. His caucus in Congress failed in legislative reform and the SEPyC has been negligent in facing the problem. If it were not for Congressman Sergio Mario Arredondo, the government would lack credible spokespersons.

The withdrawal of Graciela Dominguez of the SEPyC should be used to put at the forefront in this sad situation, solvent experts such as Sergio Mario Arredondo himself, Rodrigo López Zavala, Aarón Quintero Pérez, Carlos Karam Quiñonez, Ana Lucía Escobar Chávez, and not former cuenism rabble-rousing activists such as Catalina Esparza (worse, impossible). Negotiation, negotiation and more negotiation are needed.

