The covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on care in relation to neglected tropical diseases, which have started to record an increase in mortality, despite the drop in hospitalizations.

In 2020, the mortality rate for malaria rose 82.55%, despite a 29.3% drop in hospitalizations. Diseases such as visceral leishmaniasis and leptospirosis also recorded an increase in mortality of 32.64% and 38.98%, respectively. The number of hospitalizations for these diseases decreased in the period, with drops of 32.87% and 43.59%.

Dengue recorded an increase of 29.51% in hospitalizations and 14.26% in the mortality rate. The data are part of a study by researchers Nikolas Lisboa Coda Dias and Stefan Oliveira, from the Federal University of Uberlândia; and Álvaro A. Faccini-Martínez, from the University of Cordoba.

They compared data from the Hospital Information System of the Unified Health System (SIH/SUS) during the first eight months of 2020 with the average values ​​for the same period in the years 2017 to 2019.

In the evaluation of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT), there was an increase in the number of cases of these diseases during the pandemic. “There was a reduction in reported cases and an increase in lethality,” he told the Brazil Agency the entity’s president, Júlio Croda.

“There was a lack of assistance to people who are affected by these diseases and who are generally more vulnerable populations”, he highlighted.

setback

In the assessment of Júlio Croda, Brazil has gone back from ten to 20 years in the fight against these diseases. According to him, it will be necessary to rebuild health services since all national control programs for these diseases have had some impact. He also believes that the curve of reduction of incidence that the country maintained and of mortality associated with these diseases tends to enter into stability until 2030.

“We lost a decade of combating these diseases, mainly because of the pandemic, lack of assistance, lack of diagnosis and early treatment”, evaluated the specialist.

wanted by Brazil Agency to comment on Croda’s statement, the Ministry of Health did not respond until the closing of the matter.

Tuberculosis

The president of the SBMT stated that, after 15 years, there has been a reduction in tuberculosis notifications worldwide and an increase in the number of deaths. “In Brazil, it was no different”. Tuberculosis is the neglected disease responsible for the highest number of deaths among the most vulnerable populations, according to Croda.

A report by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), released in October 2021, reported that tuberculosis services are among those interrupted by the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The impact on this disease was particularly severe and, in 2020, 1.5 million people died of tuberculosis worldwide.

The WHO estimates that 4.1 million people currently suffer from tuberculosis, but have not been diagnosed with the disease or have not officially reported it to national authorities. In 2019, the number of people affected by tuberculosis reached 2.9 million.

neglected diseases

More than 1.7 billion people across the planet suffer from some form of neglected tropical disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they add up to a diverse group of communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions in 149 countries, kill millions of human beings and cost developing economies billions of dollars each year.

The World Day for Neglected Tropical Diseases, remembered today (30), was created in 2019, by a resolution of the World Health Assembly. This is the third year of celebration of the date, amid the covid-19 pandemic.

In a note released today, Marcelo Wada, the coordinator of Surveillance of Zoonoses and Vector-Transmitted Diseases of the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health, states that the ministry has been investing in the surveillance of these diseases and implementing actions to achieve their elimination. or control of that group.

“There are many challenges to the elimination of NTDs, including climate change, zoonotic and environmental threats, emerging in public health. We will advance in strategies to control these diseases”, he said.

forgotten diseases

The so-called neglected or forgotten diseases are infectious diseases, many of them parasitic, which mainly affect the poorest populations with limited access to health services, especially people living in remote rural areas and slums.

According to the WHO, they are part of a diverse group of 20 priority diseases of parasitic, bacterial, viral and fungal origin. They cause pain and disability, creating lasting social, economic and health consequences for individuals and societies. They prevent children from going to school and adults from going to work, trapping communities in cycles of poverty and inequality. People affected by disabilities caused by these diseases often experience stigma in their communities, making it difficult to access needed care and leading to social isolation.

In Brazil, leishmaniasis, tuberculosis, Chagas disease, malaria, schistosomiasis, hepatitis, lymphatic filariasis, dengue and leprosy are among the main neglected diseases. They occur in almost the entire territory. More than 90% of malaria cases occur in the North Region and there are outbreaks of lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis. The North and Northeast regions have the lowest Human Development Index (HDI) and concentrate the largest number of NTDs.

Equity

This year’s commemoration of the World Day for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) was initiated by the WHO on the 26th, under the theme “Achieving equity in health to end neglect of diseases related to poverty”. The institution urged its members to focus on strengthening interventions to promote equitable health services for all.

