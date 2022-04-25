The map of the neighbor Need for Speed has popped up online and it looks like the title will be set in a Chicago-inspired city.

Electronic Arts initially intended to launch the new title in 2021. The temporary passage of Criterion Games the Battlefield 2042 support team forced the publisher to postpone the title to 2022, according to Laura Miele, EA’s Chief Studios Officer at the time.

Criterion took over the helm of the franchise a couple of years ago and apparently we now know where the new game will be set.

According to Reddit user Max_Lazy_10 (via Comicbook), a well-known Need for Speed ​​leaker uploaded a map, screenshot, and UI image of the upcoming NFS title to Discord. User Reddit notes in a later post that the map suggests a Chicago-like setting with the city supposed to be called Lake Shore City. Interestingly, both the open world map and user interface have a lot in common with Ghost Games’ Need for Speed: Heat in terms of design.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



While the alleged screenshots may seem legitimate, the news must be taken with due caution pending official announcements.

So far, the new Need for Speed ​​is still untitled and has only been shown to the public on one occasion. During EA Play Live 2020, the publisher offered a brief look at the prototype in development. For now, we don’t know when Electronic Arts and Criterion Games will return to show their title.

Source: Screenrant.