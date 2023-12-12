Nebenzya: US is responsible for every murder in Gaza

The United States, after vetoing the UN Security Council (SC) resolution on Gaza, is responsible for every murder in the enclave. This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. His words lead TASS.

According to him, the United States has actually given Israel a license to kill people in the Gaza Strip.

On the evening of December 12, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.