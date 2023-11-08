The international community needs to save the present of the Gaza Strip, and not discuss its future after the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, made this call on November 8 at a briefing.

“We are not at the point in time to discuss the future of Gaza, we need to save its present,” he said.

This is how the diplomat commented on the words of American Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that the Palestinian administration would have to lead the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that dozens of people were injured as a result of Israel’s use of white phosphorus during shelling of the Gaza Strip. People suffering from suffocation were hospitalized at Al Shifa Hospital.

On October 26, the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Kraishi, said that Israel used prohibited white phosphorus during attacks on the Gaza Strip. This fact was also confirmed by the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

On the same day, a military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces and retired colonel Yuri Knutov, told Izvestia about the dangers of using ammunition with white phosphorus. According to him, such ammunition causes terrible burns that burn through the human body. In addition, due to the high combustion temperature, white phosphorus promotes the ignition of other flammable substances, causing fires.

Prior to this, on October 10, the Palestinian Hamas movement also reported the use of banned phosphorus bombs and high-explosive shells by Israel in the Al-Karama area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

The use of phosphorus munitions against civilians is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. However, the United States and Israel refused to sign the 1977 protocol, which prohibits the use of white phosphorus shells in areas where civilians may be present.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.