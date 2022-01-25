889 tourists were stuck in the tourist village of Machu Picchu Pueblo after the river that flows through the village overflowed its banks on Friday. The tourists have been transferred to a nearby tourist destination.

The flood destroyed several homes. One person is missing and one person is injured. Machu Picchu is a World Heritage Site and a very popular tourist destination. Before the pandemic, about 1.5 million tourists came a year. In 2021, 447,800 tourists visited the ancient Inca city.

