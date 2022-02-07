Member of the Federal National Council, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedy, informed that the final report of the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Council, on the subject of the Ministry of Economy’s policy regarding supporting the tourism sector, included a number of observations, proposals and recommendations that would support this vital sector at the federal level, most notably the necessity of Formulating a “federal” media strategy to promote tourism at the state level, and developing plans and work programs to localize work in the tourism sector, in addition to the need to make optimal use of the experiences gained and accumulated from organizing Expo 2020 Dubai, and to benefit from this global event to promote business tourism and sustainable economy in Country.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold today its fifth session of the third regular session of the 17th legislative term, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic of “the Ministry of Economy’s policy in supporting the tourism sector”, in the presence of the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, and leaders and officials Tourism sector in the Ministry.

A member of the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedy, confirmed that the Council will discuss the issue of “supporting the tourism sector” within four main axes, including “the Ministry of Economy’s policy and strategic plans in the tourism sector,” as well as “the development and promotion of tourism internally and externally in coordination with The concerned authorities”, in addition to the ministry’s efforts to benefit from the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition, and finally “the impact of organizing this global event on the future strategic planning of the tourism sector in the country.”

Al-Abedy told “Emirates Today” that the leadership attaches special importance to the tourism sector, as it is one of the sources of the country’s gross product. Some studies and reports have estimated that the tourism sector can contribute more than 11% over the next 10 years, noting that tourism is becoming increasingly important in Many challenges posed by the economic and geopolitical conditions remained on the security and stability factors in the region.

He added: “It was necessary to learn about the policy of the Ministry of Economy in supporting this important sector, especially after the repercussions of the spread of the new Corona virus in the world, which greatly affected this vital sector, as well as to learn about its plans to benefit from the Expo 2020, which plays a major role. In stimulating the tourism movement in the country now.”

Al-Abedy pointed out that many of the specialized international reports and indicators that the committee reviewed, during the discussion of this topic over the course of eight meetings, confirmed that the UAE was able to strengthen its position on the global travel and tourism map, to become one of the most important and largest global tourist destinations, noting that That the committee monitored a number of observations or challenges that stand in the way of the development of this sector, because of its significant impact on the national economy and its growth, most notably the low rates of Emiratisation in the tourism sector in general, as well as the absence of a “unified” statistical database for the tourism sector at the state level. In addition to the lack of a unified media strategy to promote the federal tourism sector, as a result of weak local coordination in this regard.

Al-Abedy revealed that the final report prepared and approved by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, and finally submitted to the Council, included a number of recommendations, the most important of which is the need to prepare “federal” programs and projects to support tourism at the state level, and work on formulating a media strategy for tourism promotion, in cooperation between the Ministry of Economy. Media institutions and local authorities concerned with the tourism sector.

The most prominent recommendations also included the need to develop plans and work programs to attract, develop and qualify national human cadres to work in the tourism sector, in order to raise the low rates of Emiratisation in this sector, in addition to the need to make optimal use of the experiences gained and accumulated from the organization of the “Expo 2020” exhibition, and to benefit from this The global event to promote business tourism and the sustainable economy in the country.

government response

The report of the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee on the policy of the Ministry of Economy regarding support for the tourism sector included a government response from the Ministry of Economy, in which it stated that the UAE is unique in its natural tourism components thanks to the diverse nature that God has blessed it with, including vast deserts, pure sandy beaches, Hajar mountain ranges, oases, valleys, springs and climate. The moderate winter, pointing out that the investment in this sector has been intensively over several decades, whether by government agencies or Emirati investors and investors from all countries of the world in the infrastructure of airlines, airports, hotels, and distinctive tourist and entertainment facilities, as well as the development of modern tourism products and various experiences. High-end, cultural and heritage programs have been extensively used in the past decade.

The ministry confirmed that it supports the concerned government agencies to invest in the tourism industry to ensure the provision of the finest experiences for tourists, especially since tourism is a key sector within the national economy, and government agencies are looking to increase its contribution to the gross domestic product, noting the Emirates Tourism Council, which includes all government tourism agencies in the UAE. And it works to enhance the UAE’s position as a regional and global tourist destination with a unique and distinctive character, and is developing a comprehensive tourism system at the level of the UAE, and focuses on the diversity of tourism products to support its position as an integrated global tourist destination through an ambitious tourism strategy that achieves national aspirations and goals and reviewing or formulating policies And new legislation that would support national plans for tourism development, establish a comprehensive and unified national database for tourism information, and attract global investors to the local tourism sectors.

The ministry indicated that it always welcomes building partnerships with local and international investors in the tourism sector, explaining that local tourism authorities launch initiatives aimed at promoting the travel and tourism sector in the country, and are also implementing a number of such initiatives, plans and tourism projects that include the development of tourism and environmentally friendly destinations. Enhancing the cultural tourism sector, tourism events, events, festivals and sustainability projects. Government tourism authorities work closely with private sector entities at the state level to support accelerated growth and provide better value.

• A committee in the NBK recommended the necessity of preparing programs and projects to support tourism at the state level.



