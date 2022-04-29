The 2003 NBA Draft is considered one of the best of all time, due to the quantity, but above all, the quality of the players that emerged from this class of rookies, commanded by Lebron Jameswho was the number one pick.

That 26 of 19 years ago, James, jumped straight from high school Saint Vincent Saint Mary to professionalism, skipping college, despite having offers from practically every school in the country.

However, LeBron opted for professionalism as soon as he had the option, and the rest is history, thus far having the award for Rookie of the Year4 champion titles, 4 prizes for Most valuable Player of the season, 4 to the Most Valuable of the Finals, and is the second highest scorer in history.

Her union with Willie Green

Now, returning to the topic that the headline of this announces, what is the link that LeBron has with the current coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, Willie Green?

Well, as hard as it may be to believe, Green was selected in the same 2003 Draft as LeBron James, selected 41st in the second round by the Seattle SuperSonics, later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green had a fairly inconspicuous career, in which his best averages were 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2 assists in the 2007/2008 season, and retiring in the 2014/2015 campaign.

In 2016 he began his coaching career, being Steve Kerr’s assistant in the Golden State Warriors until 2019, and then Monty Williams’ assistant in the Phoenix Suns until 2021, until in 2021 he received his first opportunity as head coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

It is quite curious how after 19 years LeBron James remains one of the best players today, at 37 years old, and has already seen most of the elements of that 2003 Draft retire, and even seeing some of them become coaches.

As an additional curious fact, LeBron had Luke Walton as coach in the Los Angeles Lakers for one season (2018/2019), who was also selected in position 32 in the 2003 Draft, was able to compete against James, and even have him under his command.