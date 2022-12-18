o’clock at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time, los angeles lakers receive in the Crypto.com Arenato the Washington Wizardslooking for what would be his second straight victory in the NBA.

It will be the first commitment that the Lakers play without Anthony Daviswho in the last game in victory over the Denver Nuggets, was injured in one foot, and today it has been revealed that he will lose at least a month because of it.

Lebron James will see an increase in his load of minutes as the leader of the Angelenos, as he is averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals, as well as the playing time of Thomas Bryant, a center who has been showing off from the bench with 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, in 15.1 minutes on average.

his rivals

As for the Washington Wizards, they will try to avoid their tenth consecutive loss, since their 9 games lost in a row are the worst streak at present, which already has them out of the play-in zone, with a mark of 11 wins and 19 defeats.

As Bradley Beal continues to recover from a hamstring injury, Kristaps Porzingis He will come out as the figure to follow for the people of the capital, averaging 22.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and a steal.

kyle kuzmawho has been involved in rumors that put him back in the Lakers through a trade, where he spent his first 4 years, will look to maintain his averages of 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, in 29 games played in his second year in Washington.