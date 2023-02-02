Some weeks ago, Rui Hachimura He mentioned that he would like to go to a team where he would be valued as a player, only to be transferred from the Washington Wizards a los angeles lakerswhere he is having a fresh start in the NBA.

In statements published by Kyle Goon for The Orange County Register, the Japanese power forward said he was happy with the opportunity provided by the Lakers, as well as being happy to play with facilitators like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

“Those guys get all the defensive attention, so I have a lot of easy looks, whether it’s transitioning from midcourt. So yeah I love playing with those guys,” said 25-year-old Hachimura.

they needed it

Hachimura’s arrival has been positive for the Lakers, who have acquired a large element with his 2.03 meters, capable of defending various positions, providing mid-range shooting and rebounding in the paint.

Playing 4 games so far, 2 of them as a starter, he has registered 12, 6, 16 and 19 points for the Lakers, in 2 wins and 2 losses since he debuted on January 25.

For his part, LeBron James also had words of praise for the recently arrived to the Los Angeles franchise squad, assuring that he is a player who will come in handy for the rotation.

“Very low key, low maintenance, but his skill and what he can bring to our team, we need him to show off every night for us. AD and I said to be aggressive from the beginning, and he was aggressive until the end, ending his performance with that block. So, it’s a great piece to have, and we’re lucky to have it.James added.