The story was made present at the Crypto.com Arena, home of los angeles lakersin form of Lebron Jameswho just became the all-time leading scorer of the NBA, further enlarging his already brilliant career.

With a long double with which he scored his 36th point of the match against Oklahoma City Thunderwith 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter against Kenrich Williams, James made history by surpassing the 38,387 points of the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and as of today, being the player with the most points scored in the regular season with 38,388, a figure that will continue to grow with the passage of time and the games.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed the baton, in this case the ball, to LeBron James, as the top scorer in history. Photo: AFP

At the moment he scored the record basket, James raised his hands up after having accomplished such a feat, receiving a standing ovation from the more than 20,000 souls present in the venue, including his wife Savannah Briston james, his sons Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri Jamesas well as his mother Gloria.

single player

Also among those present was the mythical Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose record fell tonight, and after the game was stopped to honor James for his great achievement, it was Jabbar himself who handed him the ball with which LeBron left behind his brand, as a symbol of passing the torch of the top scorer of all time.

It is worth mentioning that this record belonged to ‘El Capitan’, as Abdul-Jabbar is nicknamed, since April 1984, that is, 8 months before LeBron James was born in Akron Ohio on December 30 of that year, which Which means the record was in Kareem’s possession for longer than James has lived.

James with his sons Bronny and Bryce James. Photo: AFP

With a clearly moved LeBron James while a few minutes of tribute were paid to him, he received the hug of his family, friends, and former historical players like Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, another of the mythical legends of the Lakers.