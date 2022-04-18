For millions of people around the world there is no doubt, Michael Jordan is he best basketball player that has stepped on the NBA, as well as on the entire planet earth, and there are plenty of reasons to believe it.

Only one of them would be scoring issueby also being one of the best in history, and probably the best, achieving record after record, as well as doing it with prodigious style.

During the best part of his career, he was part of the chicago bullsplaying for the Illinois organization from 1984 to 1998, where he took his career to levels never seen before, and the Chicago franchise to be a dynasty in the 90’s.

compulsive scorer

A Michael Jordan record that looks very difficult to beat, because it is really crazy, are his 10 canastero champion titlesa figure that no one has even come close to matching.

Nicknamed ‘Air Jordan’, he was the leading scorer from the 1986/1987 season to 1992/1993 consecutively, that is, 7 campaigns in a row there was no one who scored more points than him.

After this last season, Jordan retired for around 18 months, only to return in the 1994/1995 season, where he only played 17 games.

However, he would return to his best version, and would lead the league in points again in his last 3 years with the Bulls, from the 1995/1996 season to 1997/1998, for a total of 10 scoring titles.

We recommend you read

The closest ones to him are George Gervin, Allen Iverson, and Tracy McGrady, with 4 scoring titles each, and then Geroge Mikan, Neil Johnston, Bob McAdoo, and James Harden with 3 each.