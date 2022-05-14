A victory separates the milwaukee bucks of his second Conference Final consecutive NBA titles, leading 3-2 in the Eastern semifinal series against the boston celtics.

This same afternoon, the sixth game of the series will be played, with the Celtics forced to win, if they intend to extend the saga to the maximum, and play a seventh and final game.

In case of achieving it, Boston would have the advantage that the seventh duel will be played in the TD Gardenhome of the Celtics, increasing their chances of victory.

The keys

If the Celtics aspire to stay alive, no matter what it takes they must be inspired, especially their main figures, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylene Brownas well as the rest of the template.

Tatum and Brown are averaging 26.9 points and 22.6 respectively, followed by Al Horfond with 15 points and 9.2 rebounds, and Marcus Smart, Defensive Player of the Yearwith averages of 14.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo He has shown why his team is the reigning NBA champion, and why he is a 2-time league MVP, 1-time Defensive Player of the Year, and 1-time Finals MVP.

We recommend you read

Giannis has not been able to be stopped, posting averages of 31.1 points, 13 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Jrue Holiday has also excelled for Milwaukee, averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.