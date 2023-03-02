As if it weren’t enough not to have LeBron James for an extended period of time, now los angeles lakers they will not have Anthony Davis for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City Thunderaccording to a statement shared by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers’ star power forward was rested due to a stress reaction in his right footwhich already caused him to miss more than a month at the beginning of the NBA campaign, so those led by Darvin HamThey are in trouble.

For tonight, their rival in turn is the Thunder, a team that they have already faced on February 7, losing the match, and who they are practically forced to win, since they are in a race against them and the time to enter in play area.

little fortune

Currently the Lakers are twelfth in the Western Conference of the NBA, with a record of 29 wins and 33 losses, only 3 games away from being able to get into sixth place, which is the last to qualify directly for the playoffs.

In addition to Davis, who is averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals, the Lakers, as we mentioned before, will be without LeBron James for at least 2 weeks, who suffered an injury to his right foot that continues being subjected to studies, but that yesterday in the defeat against Memphis he was seen sitting on the bench in a walking boot.

James a few weeks ago became the all-time leading scorerprecisely in the game against the Thunder, which they lost, despite having scored 38 points.

There are only 21 games left on the regular-season schedule for the Californians, so if they want to avoid missing out on the playoffs for the second year in a row, they can’t afford to lose games.