good news for him orlando magicc, after the journalist Shams Charania of The Athletic, revealed that jonathan isaac would be aiming to make his return to the courts of the NBA tomorrow Monday against the boston celtics.

Isaac, now 25 years old, has not played since the 2019/2020 season, in which he suffered a anterior cruciate ligament tear in one of his knees, from which he recovered, and then rehabilitation, he suffered a setback after suffering a serious injury to the hamstring muscles, for which he ended up completely missing the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 courses.

The 2.11-meter young man was selected in the sixth position of the 2017 Draft, after spending a year at Florida State University. At the time of his cruciate ligament injury, Isaac was in the prime of his young career, averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals while playing 34 games.

ready to respawn

The versatile Magic player has already been getting in shape playing 3 games in the NBA Development League (G-League), in which he has looked very good, with records of 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds off the bench.

Most likely, Orlando will slowly bring Isaac on, playing some limited minutes, but it will be important to have a player with his ability to score, rebound, and defend the paint.

At the moment, the Orlando Magic is located in the thirteenth position in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 17 wins and 29 losses, 4.5 games away from getting into the play-in zone, where they could fight for a place in the postseason.