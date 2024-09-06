Apple announces new titles coming to its game store, from deck-building to sports titles like NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition and NFL. These are certainly games for all ages

Starting today, iPhone and iPad users have access to three new titles: NFL Retro Bowl 25, the first licensed NFL game on Apple Arcade; Monster Train+; and a space game for Apple Vision Pro: Puzzle Sculpt.

New games are added to the service every month, and on September 26, Balatro+, the deck-building sensation of 2024, will be available on mobile devices. This game offers the chance to build your ultimate deck and take on formidable challenges.

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac

While the next one October 3rdthe NBA returns with NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition. New to the roster is The Neighborhood and the revamped Big Game Mode.

For the little ones and animal lovers, there are games like Food Truck Pup+, Furistas Cat Cafe+ and Smash Hit+.

Remember that these games can be enjoyed with an Apple Arcade subscription and up to six family members have unlimited access to all the games in the catalog.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.