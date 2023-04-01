The Frankfurt Regional Court commemorates the members of the judiciary who were removed from service, deported and expelled between 1933 and 1935. Six fates show how quickly and perfidiously that happened.

Audience at the Freisler speech on March 30, 1933: The officials came together in the inner courtyard of what is now Courthouse B. Image: District Court of Frankfurt am Main

An the afternoon of March 30, 1933, Roland Freisler gave a speech in the atrium of Building B in the Frankfurt Justice Center. The man who would later stand for the unjust justice of the National Socialists like no other demanded that there must now be a new judiciary.

In the future, the law, he exclaimed, must be based solely on “the will of the people”. Objective law should no longer be decisive, Jews should no longer judge “German national comrades”. Only one disagreed. Heinrich Heldmann, Vice-President of the Higher Regional Court (OLG), heard Freisler reply: “I hope we understood each other.” Neither of us will understand each other.”