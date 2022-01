NATO does not plan to send combat troops to Ukraine in the event of an invasion by Russia. The statement was given this Sunday (30) by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg to the British TV channel BBC. According to Stoltenberg, the organization’s focus is on offering support to the country, which is not a member of NATO.

“There is a difference between being a member of NATO and being a strong and highly valued partner like Ukraine. There is no doubt about it,” added the Secretary-General.

Stoltenberg pointed out that NATO member countries are already promising sanctions to the Russian government in the event of an invasion of Ukrainian territory, with the aim of avoiding military action in search of a political solution to tensions on the border between the countries, in a “balanced approach”. for the case.;

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has already said that there will be movement of American troops to Eastern Europe “in the short term” and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has offered a military scheme to strengthen the borders. The British plan to double the number of troops currently held in the region and send more defensive weaponry to Ukraine.

Tensions have increased between Russia, the US and their allies over the deployment of 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, raising fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, which Washington believes is “imminent”.