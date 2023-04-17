The Medellín Mayor’s Office rejected through a press release the violent events that occurred in the Atanasio Girardot stadium for which the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali was suspended.

“The decision has been made to cancel the match due to the riots in the south stand,” said Óscar Hurtado, mayor (e) of Medellín, adding that efforts have been made since yesterday for the match to be played with guarantees. However, it was not possible and due to security recommendations it was cancelled.

According to the Mayor’s Office report, they are already 11 police officers and 13 citizens injured after the riots carried out by the ‘Los del sur’ bar of Atlético Nacional.

According to the report from the Medellín Mayor’s Office, there are three injured police officers.

This occurred despite the fact that the district administration, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police and other authorities, They had 800 police officers and the Unified Command post in the sports arena.

“We don’t want there to be violence in soccer. We want soccer in peace. Above all else is the life of the people,” said Hurtado.

Once again, the Medellín authority reiterated the call to the fans and all citizens to enjoy the sports festival in peace, respecting the rules and living the football culture inside and outside the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

In addition, Hurtado assured that “advance is being made in the respective processes to identify those responsible for these events and the sanctions that will be applied will be analyzed.”

When will the Atlético Nacional vs. America?

The meeting was suspended and some Dimayor officials stated that it would be rescheduled for Monday April 17 at 10:00 in the morning.

However, some media such as Caracol Radio assure that the directives of the teams involved, Atlético Nacional and América de Cali, have not accepted this new date.

