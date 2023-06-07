Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology classified the tropical situation in the Arabian Sea, “Biba Rajavi”, as a first-class hurricane, and the center confirmed that there would be no impact on the country during the next five days. It is necessary to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumors.

In detail, the center issued its second report on the situation and its current situation, and stated in its report that the tropical state of the Arabian Sea, “Biba Rajavi”, is classified as a first-class hurricane, and is concentrated in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 13.1 north and longitude 66.4, and the wind speed around the center is from 120 to 130 km/h, with formations of cumulonimbus clouds around the depression.

The center expected that, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, the strength of the first-degree hurricane is expected to continue during the next 24 hours, and its path will be northward in the Arabian Sea, with wind speeds ranging between 130-145 km/h around the center. Q, and the speed of the hurricane is 5 km / h. With regard to the impact on the state, the report confirmed that there will be no impact on the state during the next five days.

The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 46.7 degrees Celsius in Jasioura (Al Dhafra region) at 15:45 local time in the UAE, with a slight decrease from its predecessor.

The center expects that the weather today will be generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times, and the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr. Oman.