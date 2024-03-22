Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The “National Advice Center” qualified for the quarter-finals of the Mansour Bin Zayed Football Cup 2024, topping the second group, after tying with the “Private Affairs Office” by one goal, in the match that brought them together yesterday, in the third and final round, at the “Emirates Palace Hotel” stadium. in Abu Dhabi.

The “National Counseling Center” raised its score to the “seventh point,” the result of winning two matches and a draw once, while the “Special Affairs Office” bid farewell to the championship competitions, after occupying third place, with “4 points,” while the “Support Services Sector” obtained the The “second ticket” to qualify for the quarter-finals, after defeating “City Golf” by a clean “six”, to occupy second place, with “6 points”, while “City Golf” is at the bottom of the standings with a score of 0 points.

Ali Muhammad Al-Hammadi, a player from the “National Counseling Center,” won the best player award in the first match, while Nagasa Kinuya, “Support Services Sector,” won stardom in the second match.

It is noteworthy that 7 teams qualified for the quarter-finals, before the end of the first round, which are the “Audit and Institutional Development Office” and the “National Archives and Library” from the first group, and the “National Advice Center” and the “Support Services Sector” from the second group. The Judicial Department is from the third group, and the Legal Affairs Office and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority are from the fourth group. The quarter-final draw will be held on Sunday evening.

The matches of the third and final round of the first group were managed by an international female refereeing team, consisting of Kholoud Al Zaabi and Rawda Al Mansouri. The organizing committee was keen to have a female element in the tournament, coinciding with “International Mother’s Day”, and the crew received praise for its success in managing the two matches at an excellent level.

Haider Alo Ali, the former national team and Al-Wahda club player, praised the atmosphere of the tournament, after attending the conclusion of the third round of the second group competitions, and said: The Mansour bin Zayed Cup is one of the most important sporting events, and is characterized by a high level of competition and excitement. It has its name and is known as an attractive tournament, because it includes… Strong teams.

He added: The participants gave a wonderful performance, and the tournament also witnesses the participation of many distinguished players and famous international names, which is reflected in the performance and the extent of the competition between the teams, especially since the excitement is present until the last minutes in the competition race to qualify for the quarter-finals, which makes us ready to compete. A date with great matches in the knockout rounds.

Surprises and prizes for the audience

The tournament's fans are in for a treat with many surprises, starting with the tournament's knockout rounds, next Monday, after the organizing committee announced valuable prizes and surprises for the audience, during the quarter-final and golden square matches, in addition to the final.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be held the day after tomorrow, with the “Golden Square” competitions taking place on Wednesday evening, and the tournament concluding on Thursday, with all matches being played on the outdoor field of the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.