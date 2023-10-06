There narwhal whalealso known as theunicorn of the sea, is one of the most fascinating and mysterious creatures of the marine world; this species of toothed whale lives in the cold waters of the Arctic, where it challenges adverse environmental conditions with its long spiral tooth, which can reach 3 meters in length. But why do narwhals have this strange attribute? And how do they survive in such a hostile habitat?

The narwhal tooth it’s actually a modified canine which grows from the upper left jaw of the male, while only 15% of females have a tuskAnd rarely two; the function of this organ is not entirely clear, but it is thought that it may serve various purposes, including defense, competition, communication and sensory perception.

The narwhal tusk is a very complex structure, made up of an outer layer of enamel and an inner layer of dentin, with the latter containing tubules that connect to the dental pulp, where the blood vessels and nerve endings are located. This connection causes the fang to be very sensitive to external stimulisuch as changes in water temperature, pressure and salinity.

The narwhal tusk is also a flexible organwhich can bend up to 30 degrees without breaking, a feature that could be useful to avoid damage during interactions with other narwhals or with ice, also the tusk has a spiral shape that could help reduce mechanical stress during twisting.

The narwhal tusk has been the subject of numerous scientific studies, which have sought to understand how it is used by animals, with some hypotheses suggesting that the tusk may be used to:

defend oneself from predators or rivals in fact the tusk could be used as a weapon to hit or wound opponents, or as a deterrent to intimidate them;

compete for females or resources in this case the tusk could be used as a signal of dominance or fitness, to attract females or to establish a social hierarchy among males;

communicate with other group members here it could be used to convey information about the emotional state, health or intentions of animals, through sound or visual vibrations;

perceive the surrounding environmentin the latter case it could be used as an ecological sensor, to detect the physical and chemical characteristics of water, such as temperature, pressure, salinity, pH and oxygen content.

This information could be useful for orienting yourself, finding food, or avoiding dangerous areas, however these assumptions have not yet been definitively confirmedand many open questions remain about the function of the narwhal tusk.

The social behavior of the narwhal: a life in a group

Narwhals are social animals that live in groups of a few dozen or hundreds of individuals, with these being composed mainly of males or females with their youngwhile adult males tend to form groups separate from females during the breeding season.

Narwhals communicate with each other through various sounds, such as whistles, clicks and grunts, all sounds that serve to maintain contact between group members, coordinate joint activities, express emotions or convey information. The narwhal is also capable of producing high-frequency sounds, similar to those of dolphins, which they use for echolocation–a orientation system based on the emission and reception of sound waves reflected by objects– which allows the narwhal to locate food, ice or predators in conditions of poor visibility.

The narwhal has a varied diet, which includes fish, crustaceans and squid. To hunt, narwhals they dive to great depths, up to 1500 meters, where they find their prey on the seabed or under the ice. To breathe, narwhals must periodically emerge through cracks in the polar ice pack, which makes them vulnerable to predators such as killer whales and polar bearsand as usual also of humans, the narwhal in fact is object of hunting by the Inuiti indigenous peoples of the Arcticwho use them for meat, ivory and leather.

Narwhals breed once every two or three years, between April and May. After a gestation period of approximately 14 months, females give birth to a single calf, which weighs approximately 80 kg and measures approximately 1.5 meters. The young is breastfed by the mother for at least a year, and reaches sexual maturity around 4-7 years of age. The life expectancy of narwhals is estimated to be between 30 and 50 years.

Narwhals are one threatened species by various factorsincluding the climate change, noise pollutionhuman activities and diseases, it is estimated that they exist approximately 170,000 narwhals worldwidebut their population is difficult to monitor due to their fragmented distribution and elusiveness.

Climate change represents a major threat to the narwhal, as it alters its natural habitat. Global warming causes the melting of sea ice, which reduces living space and food resources. Furthermore, the melting of ice favors the entry of other species of whales and predators into the Arctic, which compete with or attack the narwhals. . Finally, melting ice facilitates ship and mining access to the Arctic, which increases the risk of collisions, pollution and noise disturbance for this animal.

As mentioned, Noise pollution is another factor which endangers the narwhal, as it interferes with its communication and echolocation. Sounds produced by ships, military sonars, seismic exploration or oil drilling can cause stress, disorientation or hearing damage to narwhals, and this can compromise their ability to find food, ice or mates, or to escape predators.

Human activities they are also a source of threat to the narwhal, as they can cause the loss or degradation of their habitat. Infrastructure built in the Arctic can alter the natural landscape and cause air, water or soil pollution, while instead tourist activities can disturb the behavior of narwhals or expose them to infectious diseases, and as mentioned above, hunting by the Inuit it can reduce the number of narwhals or affect their genetic structure.

Diseases are another factor that can affect the survival of narwhals, in fact the narwhal can contract various parasites, bacteria, viruses or fungi which can cause infections or pathologies to internal or external organs.

Narwhal conservation measures: a hope for the future

To protect the narwhal and its habitat, Effective, science-based conservation measures are needed. Some of the actions that can be taken to safeguard these unique and fascinating animals are:

monitor the population and distribution of narwhals , using non-invasive methods such as aerial counting, genetic sampling or satellite tagging. This would allow us to evaluate the conservation status of the species and identify the critical areas for its survival;

reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, adopting sustainable environmental policies and promoting the use of renewable energy. This would help preserve Arctic sea ice and environmental conditions, which are essential for narwhals and other organisms that live there;

regulate human activities in the Arctic, limiting the impact of ships, seismic exploration, oil drilling and infrastructure on the territory. This would reduce the risk of collisions, pollution and noise disturbance for narwhals, which could compromise their health and behavior;

responsibly manage hunting by Inuit, ensuring compliance with quotas, seasons and capture methods. This would ensure the sustainability of the practice, which has cultural, economic and nutritional value for the indigenous peoples of the Arctic.

Raising public and institutional awareness of the importance of the narwhal and its conservation, through information, educational and awareness campaigns, would increase the awareness and involvement of civil society in the protection of these animals and their environment.

Narwhal conservation is a complex and multidimensional challenge, requiring collaboration between different actors, including governments, international organizations, local communities, researchers and NGOs. Only with an integrated and coordinated approach can the future of these unique and fascinating animals be guaranteed.

The narwhal is a species of toothed whale that lives in the frozen waters of the Atlantic Arctic. Its distinctive feature is its long spiral tooth, which has multiple functions which we have discussed extensively throughout this article, furthermore the narwhal is a social animal and it reproduces once every two or three years and it has one life expectancy between 30 and 50 years.

The narwhal is one of the most fascinating and mysterious creatures of the marine worldwith its long spiral tooth, really looks like a unicorn of the sea, we hope that they can continue to live peacefully in their natural habitat, without being threatened by man or the climate, so that future generations can also admire this fantastic animal .

