Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connectionsdedicated to collaboration with the Narutop99 initiative and centered around some gods most popular characters emerged from the recent official survey.

As we have seen, the Narutop99 poll closed a few weeks ago with the election of the most popular character according to the participants in the initiative: the winner was Minato Namikazethe Fourth Hokage as well as father of Naruto, who will therefore be the protagonist of a new short story by Masashi Kishimoto.

The new trailer of the game, visible above, is dedicated to him and the other characters who have placed themselves at the top of the ranking.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the new fighting game by CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco, arriving in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Announced during the February State of Play, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the new chapter in the series of fighting games dedicated to the famous manga/anime by Masashi Kishimoto, which also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the debut of the Naruto anime.

The game includes new playable characters in addition to the 124 ninjas from previous chapters and brings together all the key moments from the first four editions of STORM. Among other novelties, the game will also contain an unpublished story about Boruto.