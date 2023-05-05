This is the third league title won by Napoli in its history.

Napoli secured the league title during the match it brought together today with Udinese club in the 33rd stage of the league, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Napoli owes its point, which was enough to clinch the title, to the Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, who scored the equalizer in the 53rd minute, after Udinese was the first to score through Slovenian Sandy Lovric in the 13th minute.

With this tie, the club reached 80 points, widening the difference with its closest pursuers, Lazio, to 16 points, which is impossible to reach, 5 stages before the end of the current season.

And the southern team deserved the title of Calcio, as it has the best attack with 69 goals, and the best line of defense, as it conceded only 23 goals, and it also owns Calcio’s top scorer so far, Osimhen, who has 22 goals, according to “AFP.”

Celebrations swept through the Italian city of Naples immediately after the end of the match, and the team’s supporters did not forget Maradona, as his pictures were present in the celebrations.

Maradona led the team to winning the league twice, in 1987 and 1990.