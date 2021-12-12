Europa League draws, the verdict of the urn for Naples, Lazio, Atalanta

Draws not lucky for Lazio And Naples at the playoffs of Europa League (while the verdicts of the ballot box that led to Inter-Ajax and Sporting Lisbon-Juventus were canceled). It got a little better atAtalanta. Let’s see what the Nyon urn decided for the three Italian teams.

Barcelona-Naples, Porto-Lazio And Atalanta-Olympiakos: these are the pairings of the play-offs for the knockout stage of Europa League which confront the eight runners-up in the Europa League group stage (seeded) and the eight third-placed finishers in the Champions League group stage (unseeded).

The first leg matches are disputed on February 17, those of return on February 24. The winners of the eight play-offs will join the eight Europa League group winners in the round of 16, while the losing teams are eliminated.

EUROPA LEAGUE, SIXTEENTH FINAL DRAWINGS

Seville (Esp) – Dinamo Zagreb (Cro)

ATALANTA (ITA) – Olympiacos (Gre)

Leipzig (Ger) – Real Sociedad (Esp)

Barcelona (Esp) – NAPLES (ITA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (Rus) – Betis Seville (Esp)

Borussia Dortmund (Ger) – Rangers Glasgow (Sco)

Sheriff (Mda) – Braga (Por)

Porto (Por) – LAZIO