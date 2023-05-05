Scudetto Napoli, a drug that makes you forget reality

And so Napoli managed to win their third Scudetto, otherwise announced and long postponed. Spalletti is the new patron saint of the city and closely threatens Maradona, the “masked man” is in the process of being deified. The city went crazy in a blaze of illegal barrels and choreographies that went around the world. However there is a “but” that clashes with what is happening. Rejoicing and joy are a sort of collective drug that serves to make problems forget of a territory devastated by crime and the chronic lack of work.

Not for nothing the Neapolitan city is the one where the concentration of the so-called “recipients” is highest, what do those who receive basic income call them and call each other, another drug that some unscrupulous politician wanted to peddle with no regard for its destructive effects. Naples has remained the same as it was thirty years ago when San Maradona fell under Vesuvius, indeed, if possible, conditions have worsened even more. Last night a young man with a criminal record was killed and three others were injured.

A sort of exemplary seal. Lead flies garrulously over Partenope and often strikes even innocent people. Scampia’s sails are still filled with the wind of despair. Drugs reign supreme among this cement infiltrated with rust and blood.

