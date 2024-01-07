

Rome (dpa)

Napoli lost to its host Torino 0-3, in the nineteenth round of the Italian Football League. Antonio Sanabria, Nicola Vlasic, and Alessandro Bongiorno scored the three goals in the 43rd, 52nd, and 66th minutes. Napoli, the defending champion last season, completed the match with ten players, after Pasquale was sent off. Mazzocchi in the 50th minute.

Torino jumped to tenth place with 27 points, while Napoli's balance froze at 28 points in ninth place.

In another match, Lazio returned with a valuable victory from outside its home stadium by defeating Udinese 2-1. Luca Pellegrini scored an early goal for the visitors in the 12th minute, Wallace Souza equalized for Udinese in the 59th minute, and Matthias Vicino scored the winning goal for Lazio in the 76th minute, and Lazio raised its score. To 30 points in sixth place, while Udinese is in sixteenth place after its balance froze at 17 points.

#Naples. #Great #Fall