Napoli champions of Italy start strong, but deflate in the final. Osimhen increasingly top scorer in Serie A (with 25 goals) signs a brace. But Bologna doesn’t give up and by snatching a draw they are still in the running for a place in the Conference League.

the goals

—

Spalletti gives a chance to Gollini, Zerbin and Bereszynski. Napoli unlocked it in the 14th minute by exploiting a sensational duck from Skorupski who completely missed the pass and ended up giving the ball to Osimhen who scored without problems. The doubling comes in the second half, in the 54th minute. Bereszynski sends the Nigerian forward into goal who makes no mistake with a perfect diagonal shot. However, Bologna reopened it in the 62nd minute. Sansone ends from outside, Gollini rejects but Ferguson scores from a few meters. And in the 84th minute De Silvestri equalized with a header.