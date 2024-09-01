A 17-year-old is in danger of life after being stabbed in Naples, perhaps during an attempted robbery. The Carabinieri of the Giugliano in Campania station (Naples) intervened during the night in the emergency room of the local hospital where the boy is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. According to a reconstruction still to be verified, the young man was hit in the lower chest. It is not clear where the young man was injured. Investigations by the Carabinieri are underway to clarify the dynamics and the place of the incident.

32-Year-Old Stabbed, Possibly In Attempted Robbery

There would also be a failed robbery attempt behind the wounding of a 32-year-old Sri Lankan that occurred last night in Naples: the man was taken to the emergency room of Pellegrini for a wound to the torso. From the initial investigations, it was a stab wound. According to an initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri of the Stella company, the 32-year-old would have been hit in Vico Tessitori. The wound is slight and the man is not in danger of life. Investigations are underway to clarify the dynamics.