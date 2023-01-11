The Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka shared exciting news through her social networks: she will become a mother.

After her absence was discussed at the start of the season, the athlete confirmed that her pregnancy will be the reason why she will not return until 2024.

The former world tennis number one posted a photo of an ultrasound and accompanied it with a message: “One thing I hope is that my son watches my matches and tells someone: ‘that’s my mom’,” she tweeted.

Osaka, 25, added that she intends to return to the courts for next year’s Australian Open.

“2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope to see you at the beginning of the next one because I will be back in the Australian Open 2024. I love you all infinitely,” she said.

Osaka hasn’t played since September and his retirement from australian openwhich begins next week, puzzled many observers.

Her last tournament appearance was at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where the home favorite withdrew before her second-round match, complaining of abdominal pain.

The highest ranked in the world in 2019, the Japanese player who grew up in the United States, is now ranked 47th on the WTA rankings.

Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles (the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020).

Forbes named her the world’s highest-earning female athlete for 2022, with reported earnings of $51.1 million.

His commercial success was not reflected on the court last year, however, as he suffered first-round losses at both the French and US Opens and withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles tendon injury.

“These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game that I have dedicated my life to. I realize that life is very short and I don’t take a moment for granted; every day is a new blessing.” and adventure,” he wrote in his statement Wednesday.

