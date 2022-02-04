Alex Nannini on trial, caused the family business to go bankrupt

The family Nannini is in trouble. Heavy accusation by the prosecutors: fraudulent bankruptcy. Alexformerly famous F1 driver and brother of the singer Giannawould have caused – reads the Corriere della Sera – the bankruptcy of the historic family business: “Nannini pastry shops», Causing a hole in the accounts of 1 million and 200 thousand euros. Alessandro Nannini, 62, was one step away from the late 1980s Ferrari. A career cut short by a terrible helicopter accident: it is 1990 when, at the height of fame, he remains badly injured.

Precisely following that close to tragedy – continues the Corriere – Alessandro Nannini he had decided to join the family business. Now the former driver has one in front of him new challenge: prove your innocence by being accused of fraudulent bankruptcy in the management of the satellite company of the Group founded by his grandfather Guido. He is accused «of not having paid taxes and contributions to the Treasury so as to accumulate a considerable amount debt exposure for an amount of approximately 1 million and 200 thousand euros. Malicious operations that would have caused the bankruptcy of the company “. He also tried a career in politics: in 2011 it was candidate in the ranks of the center-right (PDL) a mayor of Siena. But it was not successful.

READ ALSO

Maria Elena Boschi swerves uphill and becomes a Tik Tok superstar

High cholesterol: here are 7 cheeses you can’t give up

Cts goodbye, Ciciliano: “Very fast hospitalization descent. Here is the decisive signal”