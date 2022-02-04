After a long wait and an animation that left much to be desired

Nanatsu no Taizai it had a definitive closure in 2021, or so it seemed. In November of that same year, it was revealed that a sequel was on the way, but there were no further details until now. Netflix updated the information available on this program and showed its synopsis.

It is worth remembering that this story is new to the franchise and this adventure should not be confused with the current sequel known as Four Knights of the Apocalypse which takes place several years after the end of the anime and focuses on percival.

Like the adventure percival, Nanatsu no Taizai: Grudge of Edinburgh will also take place in the future, but will focus on tristanthe son of Meliodas Y Elizabeth. The full synopsis is as follows:

‘Divided into two parts, the story will follow Tristán, the son of the protagonists of The Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas and Elizabeth. He has inherited the Goddess Clan’s power to heal people’s wounds and injuries, but often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control the Demon Clan’s power from him. To protect the family from him, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle, meeting a host of new friends along the way. “.

It seems that in the new story of Nanatsu no Taizai We will see new characters never seen before in the saga.

Both sequels of Nanatsu no Taizai will connect

With respect to Nanatsu no Taizai: Four Knights of the Apocalypseoriginally its author planned that instead of percival, tristan He was the protagonist of this story. Although in the end a final decision was made, this idea was not entirely scrapped.

In accordance with comic book, both sequels Nanatsu no Taizai They will intertwine at some point. percival predicts that he will be one of the four mystical knights who will save the world. And along the way, the boy meets a large number of heroes of the original saga and his children, such as tristan.

