Nutritionist and nutritionist Andrei Zolotarev said that tea with honey is a popular drink in Russia, but it is not always possible to drink it in the cold season. About this specialist stated in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Zolotarev called honey one of the most terrible products, which must be consumed “with great caution” in winter. It has a pronounced warming property, as a result of which a person experiences increased sweating.

People themselves do not always notice the warming effect of the product, however, the use of honey in the cold season before a walk or on the street threatens to catch a cold. The nutritionist advised to exclude from the diet all foods that can create changes in body temperature, since they harm the body.

“It is definitely better to drink hot tea in summer and drinks at room temperature in winter. Eating ice cream in the cold is also not worth it, although some people think it’s great. Any changes in temperature between food, humans and the environment, unfortunately, cause a fairly active reaction on the part of the body. It is not always useful, ”the expert concluded.

