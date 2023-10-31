Nairo Quintana returns for 2024 Movistar, the team in which he grew up as a cyclist, achieved his greatest successes and to which he returns with the aim of enjoying the bicycle again and closing a chapter that did not have the best ending at the time. A blank year, this 2023, and three seasons. What will become of him on the Tour?

A blank year, this 2023, and three discreet seasons (2020-2022) in the Arkea French, summarize Nairo Quintana’s period away from Movistar, a team he joined in 2012, at just 21 years old, and from which he left in 2019 as a great cyclist and reference in Colombian sport.

First statements

Quintana returned from Mexico and this Monday he delivered his first statements at a press conference about what 2024 will be like.

What is your idea for 2024?

“There is a generational change, there are powerful young people. There is renewal in the team, with good cyclists. The first thing I want is to collaborate with the team to make a good group and we will look at the moment we will be in.”

Will the Tour de France run?

“We will do the concentration and we will talk about the strategy. The technicians already know how everything will be. After the meeting I will be able to comment on what race I will do. There is Tour Colombia, but it is not known if I will be able to start here.”

Do you still dream of winning the Tour?

“It’s good to dream and that’s free. Being second twice in the Tour made us dream. We tried to win. Today, we have to raise our hand and hand over the baton. Years have passed and this new generation is strong. I’m not going to deceive anyone.”

The return. “Life has given us the opportunity to be together hand in hand with the Movistar brand. There have been 11 years in which I have always been very connected. Thank you for the support. I was absent for four years, but today we are hugging and living good times, and also “, thinking about the good future. Thanks to my family who did not let me decline and to the friends who told me that I should continue. I can continue contributing to the team, I have the desire to continue, to do well.”

The moment. “I’m better. I have the option of doing another sports cycle. A year ago I had to set an example. I couldn’t stop pedaling because I had the goal of continuing.”

Nairo Quintana at a press conference. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

What was the agreement with Movistar? “It was one more victory. I have celebrated and enjoyed as much as a victory that we won. We don’t know what is going to happen. What counts is that we have great joy and start this cycle again.”

Why come back from where he was not happy, as he said?

“That doesn’t mean there is a problem. I wanted to make a change and come back because since I left the team I thought a lot and I missed them. We talked about it with Eusebio. I have had the brand for 11 years. I never changed my phone.”

How did your return happen?

“I spoke with Eusebio Unzué. I asked him how they were and if there was an option and we reached an agreement. I want to return in the best way and I appreciate the trust of the brand.”



Were you afraid of retirement?

“They were ups and downs. I cycled every day and there were approaches with other teams, but in the end an agreement was not reached. We are going to give support to the team leader, Eric Mas, I see that opportunity.”

How do you see the competitive landscape?

“We have entered into communication and we will begin to work with the coaches. We have to be patient. I have not competed for a while. I have had very good shape all year. I have had training numbers similar to when I competed. I am not afraid to return to competition.”



Do you see yourself at the level of the best in cycling?

“It would be a lie to say that for today I will be at the level of Tadej Pogacar or the others. Let’s see what happens. We will meet with the technicians to start planning.”



Did you think about running in Colombia?

“No. I was never bitten by the bug to return to competition in the country. It’s fair to give young people the opportunity.”

