Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Nairo Quintana raises his voice: ‘golden condition’ to renew with Arkea

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana, Tour 2022

The boyacense resisted.

The boyacense resisted.

The boyacense, who comes from being sixth in the Tour, has demands to stay in his squad.

Nairo Quintana, at 32 years old, keeps alive his hopes of continuing to be a leading runner in the world’s great races.

The boyacense achieved the best participation of the French team Arkea in a big one with the sixth place obtained in the recent Tour de France.

Now, when some media rumors about his departure from the team, Quintana cleared up any doubts. ‘A golden condition’, the reason that would guarantee his permanence at Arkea.

‘We have several requests’

Nairo Quintana stage, 15 of the 2022 Tour

We are close to signing with them, with Arkea, a team that has been growing, that has respected me and that loves me, listens to my opinions. We want to continue if there is the possibility. The manager is there and it’s most likely,” Quintana told ‘Caracol radio’ in the last few hours.

Then, questioned for details about the renewal, Quintana was clear and spoke of the condition he has to continue with Arkea.

There are some requests we have, like being able to bring more experienced, stronger riders, keep improving the team. We have already seen that today they announce the signing of (Clément) Champoussin, who is a rider who comes from AG2R, a young rider but who already has experience and will surely help us with the team’s work and also to win, he will surely be there disputing stages” (sic), he explained.

