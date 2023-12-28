He WorldTour It is the highest category of cycling in the world and is ready to face a 2024 season that looks good for Colombian cycling.

Surely the return of Nairo Quintana can be an incentive for the issue of sports results to be better than those released by the 2023 batch of riders.

Quintana returned to the team Movistar, with which he achieved the title of Italy spin 2014 and Back to Spain of 2016, in addition to three podiums in the Tour de France (2013, 2015 and 2016).

The rider from Boyacá is the great attraction for 2024 as far as Colombian cycling is concerned and from now on it can be pointed out that he will be the protagonist in the races in which he will compete.

He leads a group of 16 cyclists from the country who will be part of the World Tour teams, alongside a Egan Bernal who continues to look for his best form and in a Rigoberto Uran who wants to say goodbye to sporting activity through the front door.

Rigoberto Urán expresses his joy for Nairo. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME – EFE

Although Nairo Quintana leads that group due to his experience, category and results, there is an unusual negative data for him and nine other cyclists.

Of the 16 registered so far, ten of those cyclists end their contract in 2024, that is, they only have one year of validity.

Esteban Chaves was involved in the heavy fall on stage 14. Photo: Fedeciclismo – Networks

Quintana signed with Movistar only for 2024, the same as the young man Santiago Umbawhich arrives next year Astana.

The others who must give results for them to be renewed are: Iván Ramiro Sosa and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Jesus David Pena (Team Jayco AlUla), Brandon Rivera (Ineos), Alvaro Hodeg (UAE Emirates), Urán, who as is known, will make 2024 his last year as a cyclist, Esteban Chaves (Eduaction-EasyPost), Sergio Higuita (Bora) and Harold Tejada (2024).

