Day to forget for Nairo Quintana in the queen stage of the Return to Catalonia that took place this Saturday between the towns of Berga and Queralt, a fraction of 154 kilometers with five mountain passes: one third class, one second class, one more out of category and two first class, the last of them at the finish line.

The 'Condor' set off the alarm in the sixth stage after suffering a fall more than 70 kilometers from the finish line, which caused it to lose ground with the main peloton and the leaders of the faction.

Nairo Quintana. Photo:César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO Share

nairo He arrived at the finish line, in the first category mountain pass, in 50th place, 14 minutes and 34 seconds behind the undisputed leader of the race and winner of the day, Tadej Pogacar. After the race, Quintana showed an injury and a blow to his knee.

Nairo's medical report

The telephone team published on its official social networks the health status of the 34-year-old Colombian, who suffered some scratches after the test.

“Nairo Quintana after crossing the finish line, with an injury and blow to his knee due to the fall suffered in the peloton,” said the Movistar Team after the sixth stage, giving a piece of peace for the fans of the Boyacense who will finish the Tour of Catalonia this Sunday.

It should be noted that those born in Combita He is in box 32 of the general classification, 21 minutes and 4 seconds behind the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Nairo Quintana revealed that he was ill

Health problems once again complicate the aspirations of Nairo Quintana in it WorldTour, a few weeks ago after running the Colombia Tour 2.1 announced that he was positive for coronavirus and had to postpone his return to Europe and cancel his participation in the O Great Way.

The Return to Catalonia It was a good gauge to know what physical condition the Colombian was in compared to his rivals, but it seems that health problems continue to affect his performance.

Before the sixth fraction in Catalonia, Nairo revealed that he has not been feeling well and accused an illness due to an allergy. “The team, in general, has been very good, fighting, looking to get on the podium. The team's conditions have been good. However, these trees that we see in the background are the ones that have upset me the most and awakened my allergy. Yesterday ( Friday), I had a very big crisis, so I hope to recover and continue supporting.

