This Sunday we experience one of the most passionate classics of the Colombian Professional Soccer. Millionaires visit the stadium Atanasio Girardot to face National Athletic on date 6 of the 2024 League – II.

'Verdolagas' and 'albiazules' meet again this year, after starring in several great games in 2023. Without a doubt, the most remembered games are the final of the first semester in which Millionaires shouted champion League and the end of Cup of the second semester that took National.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

It will be a crucial game for the coach John Bodmerwho has received several accusations in recent weeks for the team's performance on the field and the results such as the defeat against Cali America and the tie against Once Caldas.

But it will not be an easy task for the 42-year-old coach from Bogotá, who received bad news before the duel against Millionaires. According to the information of the FM, Andrés Felipe Roman She will be out for three months.

He former millionaires, In September of last year, he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that left him out of the field for the rest of 2023.

Andrés Felipe Román (center) celebrates the 0-1 for Nacional. See also Juan Velásquez, the best Colombian at LAAC 2023; Mateo Fernandez, champion Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

When his return date seemed close, the club revealed that Roman He underwent another medical treatment: an arthroscopy to repair the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.

In this way, the right back will have to begin another long recovery process and it is expected that his return to the playing fields will be next May, ending the Colombian League.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto, EL TIEMPO

