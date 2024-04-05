Atlético Nacional suffered a hard blow in its aspirations of reaching the League semi-finals, in one of the most difficult semesters in recent years.

After three consecutive victories that had put him back in the fight for a place, he suffered a setback this Friday that could be very costly.

The team led by Pablo Repetto lost 1-2 at home against Fortaleza, which with the victory once again got into the fight for a spot in the top eight and also took an important leap away from the relegation zone.

Nacional seemed to start calmly and quickly found the advantage, in the 22nd minute, when in a charge by Pablo Ceppellini, Juan Felipe Aguirre surprised at the near post and beat goalkeeper Juan Diego Castillo. The Uruguayan continued to be key in the green recovery.

Fortaleza surprised Nacional and beat them 1-2 in Medellín. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

Fortaleza turned the game around in two minutes

However, the visitors struck twice in a row at the end of the first stage to go into the break as winners. Fortaleza's tie was very similar to Nacional's goal: a corner kick from Nicolás Rodríguez and a header from Jesús Arrieta, at 31 minutes.

Then, at 33, an incredible distraction cost him the second goal and then the defeat to Nacional. With a charge in their favor, the play ended in a goal for Fortaleza. Ronaldo Pájaro intercepted the ball thrown by Robert Mejía and threw a long ball to Arrieta, who overshot and gained meters until he reached the 18 and finished to beat goalkeeper Harlen Castillo.

Fortaleza surprised Nacional and beat them 1-2 in Medellín. In the photo, Jesús Arrieta. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

Nacional tilted the field towards Castillo's goal and goalkeeper Castillo became the figure of the game. He saved six balls with a goal seal. And furthermore, the greens showed a worrying lack of aim.

Fortaleza, with the victory, reached 19 points, equaling América, Nacional and Millonarios, but with a worse goal difference, and is alive in the fight for a place. The reds are eighth today and this Friday they will face an alternate Junior team in Pascual Guerrero.

Fortaleza surprised Nacional and beat them 1-2 in Medellín. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

It should be remembered that Millonarios already played their match corresponding to date 15. The classic against Santa Fe, which was brought forward to March 27 due to Karol G's concerts in El Campín. Fortaleza tightened the fight.

SPORTS

More Sports news