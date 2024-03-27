The Spanish porn film actor, director and producer Nacho Vidal will be tried accused of the crime of reckless homicide committed in the course of a ritual with methylfubotenin, a substance from the venom of the toad of the species 'bufo alvarius'.

The Court of Valencia (east) has revoked the provisional dismissal of the case, considering that there is sufficient evidence to judging Ignacio Jordà, known by the stage name Nacho Vidal, and two others investigated for the death of photographer José Luis Abad on July 28, 2019 during the ritual.

The magistrates upheld the appeal filed by the two private accusations, so the court is ordered responsible of the investigation of the case that dictates the corresponding abbreviated procedure order for a possible crime of homicide due to serious negligence.

Porn actor Nacho Vidal will be brought to trial in Valencia for alleged homicide in relation to the toad ritual pic.twitter.com/ptDwwILBCL — Iberian Duck 🇪🇦 (@AJoseTomas_) March 27, 2024

About Nacho Vidal, the court cites as evidence that he assumed the role of “director of the rite” and attributed “special knowledge about this type of ceremonies.”

Also, whoever arranged the dose that the deceased had to inhale in a glass pipette or that he knew the toxicity of the substance and, despite this, did not adopt “any precautions either before or during its administration.”

The judicial resolution also recalls that the investigated person knew of the incompatibility of methylbufotenine with the ingestion of cocaine, and it is possible that he would have been aware that the deceased had previously taken that drug (as confirmed by the autopsy).

Everyone continued with the ceremony for several minutes

In the same way, the audience highlights the porn actor's “evident lack of medical knowledge”which was evident when the victim fainted and, despite this, “everyone continued with the ceremony for several minutes.”

On the other hand, the court considers that there are also indications of a crime to continue the case regarding the other two investigated, a cousin and a friend of the actor. The first, for his possible contribution to the crime, and the second for a possible cover-up.

This case was provisionally archived by the investigating court in May 2023, which considered that the photographer voluntarily submitted to the ceremony and that he attended it having previously consumed cocaine (between one and four days before death and on the same day). , according to the forensic report).

The analyzes confirmed that the Substances taken by the deceased are configured as “alkaloids”which increase cardiovascular effects, such as blood pressure, heart rate and arrhythmias.

The coroner indicated that the consumption of such substances causes coronary vasoconstriction, so blood flow is compromised, and noted that the cause of death was the consumption of cocaine together with the aforementioned toxin of the toad, without being able to separate one from the other.

EFE

