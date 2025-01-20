Nacho Cano, forced to move with Malinche in March because the Madrid Formula 1 circuit will pass through his tent

“We have to relocate and finish the season earlier than expected,” those responsible for Maliche, the musical that Nacho Cano has been developing since 2022 at Ifema, announced this Saturday. The reason is the imminent start of work to build the new Formula 1 circuit in Madrid, which will pass through the place occupied by the show tent.

The announcement was published by surprise this Saturday on social networks with an ironic tone and the phrase “what we were missing”, announcing that the performances end at the beginning of March and with them the season will end.

“We have to relocate,” they add without giving more details of the destination for a musical that had settled in Madrid after having toured the city years ago in search of land suitable for performances.

The Malinche tent is currently located to the southwest of the fairgrounds, in the place where the starting line for the Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix cars is projected, the location of several stands and the paddock club. The cars will pass at high speed at that point on the way to the first curve of the designed route.

For the construction of said circuit, Ifema is about to award the works worth 137.1 million eurosto which several of the country’s main construction companies opt. The award must be decided in the coming weeks if we want to arrive in time for the tight schedule with which Madrid is working to host the grand prize.





The deadlines managed by the management company of the Madrid fairgrounds, majority owned by the Community and City Council, plan to start the works before the summer and hold the first of the ten annual agreed races in September 2026.

Almost 200 million euros of expenditure

In addition to the 137 million euros of expenses for the circuit, which Ifema will initially assume in the absence of an investment partner, there will be another 58.6 million euros associated with the celebration of the Grand Prix, as this newspaper has revealed.

Ifema has so far managed three other contracts related to Formula 1: the first is the annual million in lawyers for legal advice on the event, which will most likely be taken by PwC Taxlegal. The second is the management of works, estimated at 6.2 million, in charge of Conurma-Actiinfra.

But the largest amount – not counting the works – will be the 47.5 million euros that Ifema will spend on building three pavilions to adapt its venue to the arrival of motorsports.